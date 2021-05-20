Suspect from October 2020 assault still sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven months after a felony assault took place in Northeast Portland, police are still searching for the suspect involved.

Around 6 p.m. on October 20, 2020, police responded to a report of a man who had been assaulted near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Graham Street. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man with various injuries.

The man said he was walking on the sidewalk when someone pulled over in a vehicle, got out and starting attacking him.

The man described his attacker as a Black man, standing around 6-foot-1 with a slim build. The victim told police that a female passenger also got out and was left behind when the suspect drove away. The woman passenger was described as a white female, 5-foot-2 and about 160 pounds. She had short brown hair and was possibly homeless.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect pulled up in a mid-2000s Cadillac CTS, possibly silver in color, with what appears to be a Washington license plate on the rear of the vehicle, with no front plate. Watch that camera footage here.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony and tipsters can remain anonymous.