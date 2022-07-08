PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a suspect from two Astoria bank robberies who remains at large.

Astoria Police Department identified the suspect as 68-year-old Donald Lee Sparling. He is suspected of robbing a Wauna Federal Credit Union jus before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities have identified a suspect from two Astoria bank robberies as 68-year-old Donald Lee Sparling. July 8, 2022 (courtesy Astoria Police Department).

The Astoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected bank robber. 07012022. (Courtesy Photo: Astoria Police Department)

Astoria police identified Sparling as the same suspect from a Lewis and Clark Bank robbery on June 30 at the 988 Commercial Street location. Police say he entered the bank and presented a note to the teller, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was wearing a blank beanie hat, mirrored sunglasses, a black and blue rain jacket and black footwear. He was reportedly last seen leaving the area on 10th Street towards Marine Drive, officials said.

Astoria police advise anyone who sees Sparling to not approach him.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411, or call 911.