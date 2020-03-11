Live Now
Suspect arrested for attempted murder after Old Town shooting

Erik Joseph was arrested on charges including attempted murder

Erik Wayne Joseph. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man suspected to be involved in a shooting in downtown Portland on February 24.

Erik Joseph was arrested near Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 1st Avenue, the same area where the shooting occurred two weeks prior. In the shooting, one man suffered life-threatening injuries but ultimately survivied.

Erik Joseph was arrested on one count of attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. The 39-year-old had two outstanding warrants against him, as well.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call Tactical Operations Division Detective Jeffrey Pontius at 503-823-2081.

