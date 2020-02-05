PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 70-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing in southeast Portland occurred on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing inside a home at the 3600 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue just after 5:38 p.m. Upon arrival, police found one man with a stab wound who was transported to the hospital via ambulance. His injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

Authorities identified the suspect as Darrold Riddle, but say they are still piecing together what exactly happened. Riddle was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of assault in the second degree.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.