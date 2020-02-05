Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now
Closings
Woodland Sch. Dist.

Suspect identified following SE Portland stabbing that injured 1

Crime

Darrold Riddle was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 70-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing in southeast Portland occurred on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing inside a home at the 3600 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue just after 5:38 p.m. Upon arrival, police found one man with a stab wound who was transported to the hospital via ambulance. His injury was determined to be non-life threatening.

Authorities identified the suspect as Darrold Riddle, but say they are still piecing together what exactly happened. Riddle was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of assault in the second degree.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget