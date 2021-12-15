Suspect identified in Lents officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have identified the suspect who tried to elude officers after a traffic stop escalated to an officer-involved shooting Saturday in a Lents neighborhood.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Joshua W. Degerness of Portland, faces multiple charges including attempted murder in the second degree, felon in possession of a firearm, and attempt to elude.

Joshua William Degerness, December 15, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident began at SE 92nd and Schiller in the Lents neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Degerness took off from the traffic stop and crashed at SE 88th and Holgate.

After the car crashed, there was a confrontation and an officer opened fire. Degerness was injured, then barricaded himself inside.

Degerness fled a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. Saturday, prompting police to open fire at him, remains in custody, officials said. (Portland Police Bureau) December, 2021.

Officials said Degerness was released from the hospital Wednesday and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Information on the case can be sent to Detective Mike Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.