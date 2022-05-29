Portland police say the man wounded on May 6 has been released from the hospital and arrested.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Police have identified the suspect wounded in the officer involved shooting on May 6.

Matthew R. Leahey, 36, was released from the hospital on Friday, May 27, and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is charged with attempted murder in the first degree, attempted assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The officers involved in the incident have previously been identified as: Adi Ramic, a 12-year veteran of the bureau; Michelle Petty, a 5-year veteran; Whitney Anderson, a 3-year veteran; and John Bartlett, a 5-year veteran.

All of the officers are on paid administrative leave, which is bureau policy.

The Portland Police Bureau said there was an exchange of gunfire and no officers were injured. A semiautomatic handgun was seized as evidence.

According to the bureau, at 9:12 p.m. May 6, two officers assigned to the Focused Intervention Team were on patrol when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations at Northeast 78th Avenue and Mason Street. During the encounter the person was shot and transported to the hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

An early report that an officer was shot was incorrect.

“This was an incredibly dangerous situation in a residential neighborhood where families live,” said Acting Police Chief Mike Frome. “I’m so grateful that the officers and community members are okay. It highlights not only the danger officers face each day as they work to keep the community safe, but underscores the importance of addressing our gun violence problem.”

The Focused Intervention Team was created three months ago to replace the Gun Violence Intervention Team. Since the team was created, it has made 176 arrests, seized 49 guns and filed 291 Offense Reports, Mayor Ted Wheeler said during his State of the City Speech on Friday.

As per bureau policy, the Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident and who has not already spoken to police, should contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov at 503-823-0457 and refer to case No. 22-120339.

Frome has briefed the mayor’s office.

As part of the use of force review process, the bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including the initial response, resources requested, tactics used and post-shooting actions. The case will go before the Police Review Board, which is composed of community members, bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

The bureau directive outlining the procedures followed after an officer involved shooting may be found at www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/656780 .

Once the entire investigation and legal process is complete, the investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on the bureau’s Open Data page. Information available about past officer-involved shootings can be found at: www.portlandoregon.gov/police/76940.

Portland Tribune and its parent, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 News partners.