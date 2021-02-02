Suspect in 2 murders deemed unfit, charges dismissed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say murder charges against a man suspected in the deaths of two people have been dismissed after a Multnomah County judge found the man unfit to stand trial.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Demetrius Brown is at the Oregon State Hospital undergoing treatment for mental illness and will likely stay there, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office.

Brown was the suspect in two murders, an attempted murder, an assault and witness tampering.

In 2018, he was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial and sent to the state hospital. Under Oregon law, a person can only be held for three years while receiving treatment and waiting for trial.