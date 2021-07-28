Suspect in 2020 NE Portland homicide still at large

Jordan Lee Louis, seen in an undated photo. The 22-year-old was shot to death in Northeast Portland on July 28, 2020 (Photo released by PPB)

PPB looking for leads to find killer of 22-year-old Jordan Lee Louis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation into a 2020 homicide in the Woodlawn neighborhood remains open, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On the evening of July 28 last year, officers were called to the 800 block of NE Dekum Street on reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 22-year-old Jordan Lee Louis.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.