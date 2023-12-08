PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman arrested late last year was found guilty of shooting and killing her boyfriend Justin Lee Williams.

On Nov. 24, 2022, Williams, 41, was found shot on North Lombard Street, and his girlfriend Barbara Michelle, now 44, was found at a crash nearby and arrested as a suspect.

After being transported to the hospital in critical condition, Williams died two days later.

On Friday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Michelle was found guilty on Dec. 7 on charges including first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which constitute domestic violence. She was also charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Michelle is set to be sentenced early next week.