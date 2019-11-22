Suspect in Beaverton sex sting, police shooting captured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sex trafficking suspect who fled from police when they tried to arrest him in Beaverton in July has been arrested.
The US Marshals Service captured 20-year-old Calvin Ramone Davenport in Washington on Nov. 8, 2019.
Beaverton police said a warrant was issued for his arrest after a July 11 incident, when he drove his car toward officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. No officers were seriously hurt.
He faces the following charges: Attempted aggravated murder, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, promoting prostitution, reckless endangering, fail to perform the duties of a driver, criminal mischief in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Davenport is still in custody at the Snohomish County Jail awaiting extradition to Washington County.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.