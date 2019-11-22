Suspect in Beaverton sex sting, police shooting captured

He has been wanted since July 11

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sex trafficking suspect who fled from police when they tried to arrest him in Beaverton in July has been arrested.

The US Marshals Service captured 20-year-old Calvin Ramone Davenport in Washington on Nov. 8, 2019.

Beaverton police said a warrant was issued for his arrest after a July 11 incident, when he drove his car toward officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. No officers were seriously hurt.

He faces the following charges: Attempted aggravated murder, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, promoting prostitution, reckless endangering, fail to perform the duties of a driver, criminal mischief in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Davenport is still in custody at the Snohomish County Jail awaiting extradition to Washington County.

