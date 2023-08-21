PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested on Sunday after stabbing his ex-wife at a Beaverton apartment complex, leaving her hospitalized in critical condition, according to Beaverton Police Department.

Just before 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Beaverton police responded to the reported stabbing at the Springbrook Apartments on Southwest 5th Street. On the scene, officers found a woman with multiple stab wounds lying in grass outside of an apartment.

The suspect — who was identified as the victim’s ex-husband, Alfonza Merritt — fled the scene after he was confronted by a neighbor who was armed with a handgun, according to police.

The victim identified the attacker to police and told officers she had a restraining order against him, Beaverton police said.

Witnesses reported to police that Merritt fled the scene in a dark green 2002 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plates before police arrived to the scene.

Oregon State Police arrested Merritt three hours later at a rest stop off Highway 84 near Hermiston.

Merritt was lodged in Umatilla County Jail on several charges including first-degree assault, attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.