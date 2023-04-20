PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect is in custody after crashing a stolen car and attempting to run away on foot, according to Portland police.

Authorities say the suspect, who has yet to be named, was driving the car on Southwest Columbia Street and Naito Parkway when officers spiked the tires.

The suspect then crashed on Southwest First Street and attempted to flee, police say, until officers caught them at Southwest Second and Jefferson Street.

