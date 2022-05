PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after gunshots were fired at Clackamas Town Center outside JCPenney Friday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., authorities said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Police have taken a suspect into custody after a shooting at Clackamas Town Center outside JCPenney Friday evening. On the scene, sheriff’s deputies put up evidence markers near the store entrance. May 20, 2022 (KOIN).

Police said no victims have been found at this time.

This is a developing story.