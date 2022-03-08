PORTLAND, Oregon – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Joseph Banks, 50, was arraigned for second-degree murder on Monday, March 7, 2022, in relation to a homicide that took place last week.

On March 1, a man was shot in broad daylight at Dawson Park in North Portland and pronounced dead at the scene. It was the second homicide to occur in Dawson Park in the last year and the 21st homicide in 2022.

Banks is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Jail. No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time.