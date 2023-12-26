PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a deadly shooting near Portland’s Pioneer Place in October was arrested on Tuesday, authorities announced.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the suspect as 47-year-old Demetrius Vaughn of Portland. Vaughn was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on several charges including second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Washington Street. Officers rushed to the scene where they found the victim, who was later identified as 34-year-old Saul Villlatoro Escoto Eldibrando of Portland.

Officers began CPR and other measures before paramedics arrived, officials say, but Villatoro Escoto Eldibrando succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

His death was determined a homicide by gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner.