Suspect in deadly Salem shooting indicted for murder, bias crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been indicted for murder and bias crime among other charges stemming from a Salem shooting.

Herman Graham of Salem was shot and killed on October 26 in northeast Salem, police said. The 48-year-old man was found dead in the 3300 block of Northeast Pipebend Place. Detectives later arrested 46-year-old Manuel Elisha North of Eugene, who was then booked at the Marion County Correctional Facility.

North appeared in front of the Marion County Grand Jury on Thursday, when he was indicted on various charges, including second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree bias crime with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

North’s next court date is scheduled for December 14 at 8:45 am.

This is a developing story.