Suspect in deadly SE Portland hit-run rampage indicted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An indictment has been filed against the man accused of hitting several people, killing one of them, during a violent hit-and-run rampage in Southeast Portland.

On Thursday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the filing of a 31-count indictment against 64-year-old Paul Rivas in connection to the murder of one woman and the vehicular assault and attempted murder of several other people. He now faces a multitude of charges — including one count of second-degree murder, seven counts of second-degree attempted murder, eight counts of failing to perform the duties of a driver, seven counts of second-degree assault, seven counts of first-degree attempted assault, and one count of resisting arrest.

Rivas entered a not guilty plea before a Multnomah County judge one week ago. He is due back in court on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates.

The ugly incident the indictment stems from occurred on Monday, January 25.

Investigators said there were multiple crime scenes and that the deadly rampage began near Laurelhurst Park around 1 p.m that fateful Monday when the driver, Rivas, slammed into several people on the sidewalk along a stretch of SE Stark Street.

Paul Rivas makes his first court appearance for his alleged role in a deadly hit-and-run rampage in Portland, Jan. 27, 2021. (KOIN)

The crime scenes spanned from Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Blvd and Southeast 15th Avenue, from East Burnside Street to Southeast Belmont Street.

Court documents state Rivas was speeding and intentionally hitting people while behind the wheel of a Honda Element. Witnesses described Rivas as swerving to hit vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, then driving away without stopping.

Eventually, Rivas allegedly attempted to run away on foot after crashing into another vehicle, but people in the neighborhood helped “corral” him until police could take him into custody. He was taken to a hospital, then released and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

At least seven people were injured during the violent rampage. But 77-year-old Jean Gerich died of her injuries. A vigil was held on the evening of January 26.