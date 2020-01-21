Suspect in firefighter stabbing ID’d, remains at large

This man is suspected of stabbing a PFR lieutenant at the Kingston Bar and Grill in Portland, January 18, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man caught on camera allegedly stabbing an off-duty fire lieutenant has been identified through multiple tips from the public.

Portland Police Bureau detectives have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Carroll McClendon. Police said McClendon should be considered dangerous and is most likely armed with a knife. He’s described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. Detectives do not believe he has a fixed address but is usually around downtown or inner Southeast neighborhoods.

Mugshot from a previous arrest. Courtesy: MCSO

The off-duty firefighter who was stabbed while at the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill was released from the hospital Sunday, said Portland police.

The victim, who has only been identified as a Lieutenant with the Portland Fire Bureau, will continue his recovery at home. Portland Fire and Rescue’s Chief Sara Boone confirmed on Sunday that one of the department’s lieutenants was stabbed in “the upper body” in an “unprovoked attack.” Boone released a statement about the assault, which read, in part:

“Portland Fire & Rescue would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the agencies who responded to the scene including American Medical Response, Portland Police Bureau, Portland Fire & Rescue Station #3, and to the staff at Emanuel Hospital. The promptness, collaboration, and professionalism of all these agencies proved a positive outcome for our fire lieutenant.”

Detectives said the two men didn’t know each other. The bar’s owner said the suspect had come in earlier in the week and threatened customers.

“We believe he was in the day before and was yelling and screaming and swearing and wanted to fight everybody and we ran him out,” said Kingston Bar owner Gary Jondahl. “I don’t know what brought him in the next day, but he was here.”

Jondahl said the firefighter was seated with a group of people celebrating a birthday Saturday evening when a brief scuffle unfolded.

“The bad guy came in this door, came over, confronted him,” described Jondahl. “The victim gets up, comes after him a little bit. The bad guy king of looked like he was punching the guy in the stomach, but apparently he had a knife.”

He said the suspect then ran out the door and disappeared.

“He didn’t even realize—I don’t think—that he had been stabbed,” said Jondahl. “I think the adrenaline was flowing so fast that he sat down again and then went to the bathroom and realized he was bleeding.”

Jondahl said he has been the bar’s owner for almost 40 years and this was the first incident like this to have happened.

Detectives are still looking for witnesses of the stabbing. Anyone who saw what happened at the Kingston Sports Bar on Saturday night is asked to call police.