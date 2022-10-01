PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arrest has been made in Friday’s Hazelwood shooting, which turned fatal as the victim passed away in the hospital.

The victim had been taken to a hospital early in the morning in a private vehicle.

Police responded to shots in the Hazelwood neighborhood and connected the victim with the reports.

Several teams worked together to investigate and Portland Police arrested Stephen Matthew Toelle in Happy Valley Friday night.

Toelle, 31, was taken in on an arrest warrant for murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.