Suspect in Kelso clerk killing to face sentencing hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the 3 men charged in the murder of a Kelso gas station clerk is facing his sentencing almost a year to the date after the killing occurred.

Nenemeny Ekiek is accused of providing a gun and a bandana for the robbery, which took place on January 22 at Holt’s Quick Chek in Kelso. The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and possession of meth.

D’Anthony Leslie Williams, 19, is accused of shooting the clerk, 30-year-old Kayla Chapman, who was able to call 911 before succumbing to her injuries. Williams pleaded not guilty in February.

The third suspect, 23-year-old Erkinson Bossy, pleaded guilty in August 2019. He is accused of driving the getaway car, and was arrested after a chase on I-84 in February, where police reported shots fired between officers and the suspects in the truck. Bossy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident. He did not have gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Ekiek’s sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Cowlitz County on Tuesday morning. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.