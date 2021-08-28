Suspect in killing on TriMet bus arrested in SE Portland

A DMV photo of Wayne Conrad Thompson (left) and a photo taken on a TriMet MAX platform of the same person. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wayne Conrad Thompson, the suspect in the murder of a man on a TriMet bus earlier this month, was arrested Saturday in Southeast Portland, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police followed a tip that Thompson was seen around SE 139th and Stark. He wasn’t there, but police found him around SE 122nd and Stark and took him into custody without incident, officials said.

Thompson, 47, is being held on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a gun for the August 8 killing of Adrian Richardson.

Richardson, 44, died at a hospital after being shot during a disturbance on a bus on Aug. 8 near SE Hawthorne Boulevard and SE 26th Avenue.

Thompson was publicly identified as the suspect on August 21 and said a warrant was out for his arrest.