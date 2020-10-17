Suspect in murder of Hillsboro teen surrenders to police

Adrian Bucio-Rodriguez was killed in the shooting and another person was wounded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy turned himself into police on Friday, authorities said.

Hillsboro police said the suspect, who is a minor, was wanted for the shooting on Friday, Oct. 9 in the 1800 block of NE Barberry Drive.

Adrian Bucio-Rodriguez was killed in the shooting and another person was wounded. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Police said he was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder.

