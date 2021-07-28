Suspect in NE Portland armed robberies, shootings arrested

Michael Darnell Cunningham is accused of a string of crimes all taking place in July in the Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers arrested a suspect in a string of armed robberies and shootings in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood.

Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team arrested 28-year-old Michael Darnell Cunningham in the 5900 block of NE Killingsworth Street.

Police said Cunningham armed himself with a handgun as officers served the arrest warrant but a large number of police units at the scene kept him from escaping. Despite negotiations at a distance, Cunningham refused to surrender and officers used a police dog to help take him into custody, police said.

Cunningham was wanted for a series of incidents which started on the morning of July 3 when officers responded to a report of a man shooting a gun into the air at NE 60th Avenue and NE Killingsworth Street. Police said they weren’t able to find the man at the time.

Then on the afternoon of July 8, a business in the 6000 block of NE 60th Avenue was robbed at gunpoint. No one was hurt. Officers said the suspect, who wasn’t found at the time, was the same person who fired the shots on July 3.

The next incident happened just after noon on July 21 when a man fired multiple rounds at a person at a business in the 5900 block of NE Killingsworth Street, police said. The victim was unhurt but once again, police were unable to find the suspect. Investigators concluded this was the same person from the previous incidents.

On Tuesday morning, another business was robbed at gunpoint, this time in the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street. No one was hurt. The suspect’s description matched the suspect in the other cases.

When officers arrested Cunningham the next day, they reportedly found a gun and other evidence connected to the aforementioned crimes.

Cunningham was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for 2nd-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree attempted assault, two counts of 1st-degree robbery, and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact investigators by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or calling 503.823.0400 and reference case number 21-199717. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.