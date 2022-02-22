Suspect, victim in Normandale Park shooting identified

One person was killed and five were injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Normandale Park in Portland (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 43-year-old suspect and victim in the Normandale Park shooting have been identified, officials said.

Portland police confirmed Benjamin Smith was the suspect in Saturday’s shooting, which left 60-year-old Brandy Knightly dead and five others wounded.

Knightly was determined to have died from a gunshot wound, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Smith is reportedly hospitalized with serious injuries.

PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard confirmed on Sunday the shooting near NE 55th and Hassalo began as a confrontation between an armed suspect and armed protesters who were there. According to social media flyers, the protestors were demanding “justice for Amir Locke and Daunte Wright.” Others were there for Patrick Kimmons.

Late Monday night, a search warrant was served at the home of a person believed to have opened fire in the shooting.

According to police, critical evidence was taken from the scene before officers could investigate.