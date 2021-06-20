Suspect in North Bend slayings surrenders in Wisconsin

A picture of the suspect being sought in Lane County on June 18, 2021. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man suspected of killing three people in North Bend Friday has turned himself in to authorities in Wisconsin, police said Sunday.

Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, is accused of killing a man, stealing a truck and running over two people Friday near a casino in the coastal city. North Bend Police said Nicholson then shot and killed another person outside of a cannabis shop.

One of the three victims from the RV Park incident is believed to be the father of Nicholson, according to the Coos Bay District Attorney’s Office. Charles Simms Nicholson, 83, was killed before his son then allegedly took his father’s white pickup and ran over Anthony Oyster, 74. His wife, 73-year-old Linda Oyster, was also struck and was listed as in critical condition Saturday. They are a couple from Florida, according to the DA.

Additionally, 47-year-old Jennifer L. Davidson of Coos Bay was identified as the person fatally shot in front of the dispensary following the fatal hit-and-run.

