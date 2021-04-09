Suspect in October 2020 Gresham shootout arrested

Raynold Anner was arrested April 8, 2021 for an October 2020 shooting. Authorities said these guns were found in his car at the time of his arrest. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 6 months after one man was seriously wounded in a Gresham shootout, the 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Southeast Portland.

Around 1 a.m. on October 24, 2020, two people exchanged gunfire in the 600 block of SE 162nd Avenue. Both people got into separate cars and fled the scene. But the wounded man crashed into a nearby parked car.

Scene from SE 162nd near Gresham where a suspect crashed a car following an exchange of gunfire on October 24, 2020 (KOIN).

At the time, police said the crash was likely due to the injuries he sustained.

On Thursday, PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team made a traffic stop near SE 82nd and Ash on a car driven by the suspect, Raynold B. Anner. Officers believed he was armed but were able to take him into custody without anyone being injured.

Police said Anner had a loaded handgun in his sweatshirt pocket. Another gun and a large capacity rifle magazine were also found in his car, authorities said.

Anner was booked on attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Portland police thanked the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their help during the investigation. KOIN 6 News is looking to find out how Polk County helped.