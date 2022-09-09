PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident on Highway 18 in Polk County on July 13.

Justin McAnulty, 23, of Beaverton was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Dennis Anderson.

The Portland Police Bureau’s SERT Team executed a search warrant on McAnulty’s residence Friday morning, which resulted in his arrest.

On July 13, Oregon State Police said the two men were on the highway near milepost 15, when Anderson pulled over to let the suspect vehicle pass. Police said that driver pulled up to Anderson’s vehicle and when Anderson got out of his car, the driver’s passenger, later identified as McAnulty, shot him multiple times.

By the time officers arrived to the scene, Anderson was already deceased. His passenger was not struck in the shooting and gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle.