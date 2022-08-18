PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in a Portland officer-involved shooting will appear in court Thursday for the first time.

Police arrested 49-year-old Robert Connelly on Tuesday after he allegedly aimed a gun at officers, prompting them to fire back.

PPB’s Focused Intervention Team tried to arrest him Tuesday night at an auto shop, on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Lambert Street, on gun and sexual assault warrants, according to officials.

Connelly was not hit in the shooting, and later surrendered to officers.

KOIN 6 News talked to the owner of the auto repair shop, Alonso Rodriguez, who said he had to duck from the bullets. He noted he was working when the suspect ran up with officers in tow.

Surveillance video from Rodriguez appears to show the suspect pull his gun out and police fire shots. The suspect then appears to run inside.

Rodriguez said his friend and customer, Miguel, was in the office.

“I was coming in with my friend … I was [explaining] to the police, there’s one customer in my office,” Rodriguez said. “Because the guy, I look at the gun, my friend is there.”

Fortunately Rodriguez and Miguel are okay. Rodriguez said about 14 shots were fired in total.



Portland police told KOIN 6 News their SERT and Crisis Negotiation Team were eventually able to convince Connelly to peacefully surrender.

Connelly now faces more gun and burglary charges.