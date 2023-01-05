PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After more than 2 months, a suspect in the shooting and eventual death of Ian Beyers was arrested by Portland police Wednesday.

Police announced Thursday that Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and now faces first-degree and second-degree murder charges stemming from the October 2022 incident, as well as first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

On the night of Oct. 18, Beyers was found shot in a department store parking lot on Southeast Division Street. Officials say that he was rushed to a hospital — but after several days, he succumbed to his injuries due to delayed complications from the gunshot wound.

Beyers’ death was the 79th homicide the city saw in 2022, according to the Portland Police Bureau.