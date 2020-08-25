Suspect in stolen car hits 2 police SUVs in chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man now faces more than a dozen charges after police said he crashed a stolen car into two police vehicles and drove off, and eventually ran from officers on foot before he was arrested.

Local police first spotted a stolen Acura Integra driving around 100 miles-per-hour through Northeast Salem around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Due to the driver’s reckless behavior, authorities didn’t not immediately chase the car and instead started to comb through the area to look for it.

While one officer was looking for the stolen car, the Acura reappeared. The driver ran a stop sign and collided with the police vehicle. The crash didn’t stop the driver, however, and the suspect continued on.

Damage to a Salem police SUV after a stolen Acura collided with it in an intersection. August 24, 2020

Another police officer continued the pursuit, and followed the Acura into an intersection where the driver stopped, then backed up the car, then rammed into the patrol vehicle.

The driver again fled, and officers continued to follow. At another intersection, one officer was able to use his patrol car to spin the Acura and stop it. After the crash, police said the suspect got out of the car and ran on foot. Officers ultimately caught up with the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Antonio Rivera-Vasquez, and arrested him.

Over the course of the chase, two officers were injured. One was injured in the first crash when the two cars collided and a second officer hurt his knee while chasing the suspect on foot. Both officers have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Rivera-Vasquez was also medically evaluated before he was booked into the Marion County Jail on a list of crimes, including: assault, DUII, hit and run, reckless driving, and running from police.