PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than two months after being indicted, authorities arrested the man accused of killing a young mother in a street racing incident in Southeast Portland over the summer.

Booking records show Kenneth Freeman, 35, was lodged at Multnomah County Jail Thursday on a second-degree manslaughter charge. Freeman was indicted in November on a charge stemming from the Aug. 27 crash that left Ashlee McGill, 26, dead.

According to Portland police, McGill was walking on Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue when she was struck and killed by an “out-of-control” vehicle allegedly driven by Freeman. Before allegedly hitting McGill, PPB says Freeman struck the vehicle of another speed racer and ultimately crashed into a tree.

PPB said the involved driver was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Freeman was first publicly identified as the suspect in November when he was issued a warrant.

