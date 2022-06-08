PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man police say is responsible for dozens of robberies across the metro area was arrested Tuesday after a four-hour standoff with police and crisis negotiators.

Police said 32-year-old Andrey Mazur was taken into custody after robbing a bar at gunpoint in Northeast Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood, fleeing to a Hayden Island apartment and eventually surrendering to police and crisis negotiators.

On Tuesday morning, Vancouver police asked the public for help identifying the suspect connected to more than 30 robberies from April to June, including some being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said the suspect struck again in broad daylight later that afternoon.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at a bar near the corner of N Albina Avenue and N Lombard Street.

While officers were on the way, PPB said officers got a detailed description of the suspect and another unarmed officer on patrol saw the man driving away from the scene. Police monitored him from an airplane as he allegedly sped away and weaved through traffic toward Hayden Island.

Mazur went in an apartment on North Hayden Bay Drive, police said, and a Special Emergency Reaction Team and crisis negotiators came to the scene. Police said it took four hours, but Mazur eventually surrendered.

In its release Tuesday, Vancouver police said the suspect had stolen from multiple businesses in the metro area, including coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, take-out restaurants, a cosmetics store, gas stations and at least one adult store.

He was described in the release as being a 30- to 35-year-old white man with brown hair and a brown beard, weighing about 160 pounds and standing between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

PPB said when they arrested Mazur, he had shaven his head and a replica handgun was seized.

Detectives linked Mazur to 14 more robberies dating back to May 9, including one in NE Portland that they say happened about one hour prior to Tuesday’s incident — a coffee shop in the Kenton neighborhood was reportedly robbed after 2 p.m.

Presso Coffee confirmed to KOIN 6 News the man had entered the café and pointed a gun at one of their workers.

Mazur faces charges for the two robberies Tuesday, police said, and more charges are expected.

PPB asked anyone with information about Mazur or potentially related cases to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-152164.