Accused burglar indicted in Waldport City Councilor murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of burglarizing a dead man’s home of samurai swords is now charged with the murder of a Waldport city councilor a few days later in early December.

A grand jury indicted Jack E. Sigler, 52, Thursday on charges of second degree murder, four counts of burglary and one count of theft in connection with Waldport City Council member Mark Campbell’s death.

Sigler allegedly broke into a home on Crestline Drive around 3:30 a.m. on December 6, 2020. Campbell, a longtime Waldport resident, landlord, and co-owner of the Crestview Golf Club, tried to stop the intruder while his wife called 911, authorities said. During the struggle, Campbell was stabbed multiple times. The 66-year-old died at the scene.

Sigler lived on Crestline Drive, about a quarter mile away from Campbell, according to court documents.

Detectives visited Sigler’s home later on the day of the murder, but to investigate a different crime — he was accused of burglarizing the home of a neighbor, Ronald Remy, who had passed away. According to court documents, samurai swords were stolen from Remy’s home sometime between his death on November 24 and December 1, five days before Campbell was murdered.

Campbell was Remy’s landlord, according to court documents. He realized the swords were missing and re-secured the residence on December 1, detectives said.

Detectives said they saw the swords in Sigler’s bedroom. Sigler also allegedly provided them with more property stolen from Remy’s home including a laptop, gold throwing stars, jewelry, nun-chucks, assorted swords, coins, a calligraphy set, and a purse, court documents state.

During that investigation, Cambell’s ex-wife allegedly told detectives Sigler confessed through Facebook messages that he had burglarized Remy’s home. Detectives reviewed the messages, which included one from 10:57 p.m. December 6 stating “Sorry…. i messed up, but I didn’t kill marc,” according to court documents.

“I wouldn’t ever hurt anybody. A long day though, im home, Im not in jail, I didn’t do it,” Sigler went on to state in the messages, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit also contains messages reportedly sent between December 4 and 6 from Sigler to an acquaintance in which he appears to ask her to go on a road trip to Portland and “hit all the pawn shops” because Sigler had “over $10,000, maybe way more than that, of stuff I need to get rid of.”

“Lots of gold, diamonds and samurai swords,” the messages read, according to court documents.

Police arrested Sigler on charges connected to the burglary on December 9, though they did not publicly connect him to the murder until Thursday, more than a month later.