Suspect on the loose after ramming, injuring Portland officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police say a 15-year veteran of the department is recovering in the hospital after being rammed by a suspect on Thursday night.
The suspect is on the loose.
The bureau is not releasing the officer’s name but said their injuries are not life-threatening. They also released more details about the incident that included the officer firing shots.
PPB said they arrived at a gas station parking lot just before 9 pm on SE Powell Blvd after locating a stolen 1988 Chevrolet pickup. Two people were inside.
Almost immediately, the person inside the stolen car rammed the police car and the officer fired a shot. It’s unclear which event happened first.
The stolen pickup fled and was found unoccupied over an hour later near SE 54th Avenue and Belmont Street.
Officers searched the area with a K9, but did not find anyone. It’s unknown whether or not the suspect is injured and there is no information about them.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.