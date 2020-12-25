Suspect on the loose after ramming, injuring Portland officer

It's unknown whether the suspect is injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police say a 15-year veteran of the department is recovering in the hospital after being rammed by a suspect on Thursday night.

The suspect is on the loose.

The bureau is not releasing the officer’s name but said their injuries are not life-threatening. They also released more details about the incident that included the officer firing shots.

PPB said they arrived at a gas station parking lot just before 9 pm on SE Powell Blvd after locating a stolen 1988 Chevrolet pickup. Two people were inside.

Almost immediately, the person inside the stolen car rammed the police car and the officer fired a shot. It’s unclear which event happened first.

The stolen pickup fled and was found unoccupied over an hour later near SE 54th Avenue and Belmont Street.

Officers searched the area with a K9, but did not find anyone. It’s unknown whether or not the suspect is injured and there is no information about them.