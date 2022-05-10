PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of shooting and killing a woman on the Eastbank Esplanade Sunday night has made his first court appearance.

On Tuesday, the defense attorney representing 25-year-old Wyatt Storm Belcher put in his plea of not guilty.



Just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police say a woman was shot and killed on the esplanade near SE Salmon Street.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but said they don’t believe Belcher and the victim knew each other.

Belcher was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Portland State University told KOIN 6 News he was an engineering student at their school, but is not currently a student.