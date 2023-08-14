Woodburn police say a man used this gun to attempt to rob a Safeway. (Woodburn police)

WOODBURN, Ore. (KOIN) — A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday after pulling a handgun on employees at a Woodburn Safeway before fleeing from the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

Anthony Kraft faces multiple charges, including:

First-degree robbery

Menacing (three counts)

Unlawful use of a weapon (three counts)

Pointing a firearm at another (three counts)

Felon in possession of a firearm

Harassment

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Woodburn police say they responded to the incident around 5:25 p.m. Kraft allegedly pulled the gun on employees who were attempting to stop him from shoplifting, then fled north on Hwy 99E towards Hubbard.

Officers located the vehicle and followed Kraft to a residence in the 1400 block of Whiskey Hill Rd. in Hubbard. Police say Kraft attempted to hide on the property in shrubbery but was found quickly. He was taken into custody and transported to Marion County Jail.

After the arrest, a police K9 helped officers locate a firearm in a row of berry bushes where Kraft had been arrested, authorities said.