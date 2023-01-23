A suspect used a rope to rappel through a skylight at a Woodland, Wash. Walmart on Dec. 25, 2022 (Woodland PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance video captured a brazen break-in at a Walmart in Woodland, Wash. where a would-be burglar rappelled into the store on Christmas Day, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The burglary attempt was cut short thanks to the store’s security system, which scared the suspect off and alerted Woodland police.

Officers responded to the Walmart, located on Dike Access Road, just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022 and found a door unlocked.

According to police, the suspect waited outside the store for a few hours before climbing onto the roof. Police say the man then opened a skylight and cut a hole in the security mesh, so he could lower himself inside using a grappling hook and rope.

The man was allegedly trying to steal more than $5,000 worth of jewelry when the alarm went off. While trying to escape, the suspect dropped the stolen goods and subsequently left his backpack behind.

No arrests have been made in connection to the attempted burglary.