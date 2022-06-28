PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Eugene woman sustained chemical burns after a man reportedly threw acid on her as she opened her front door around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, after she experienced similar attacks months before, police said.

The woman said the attacker appeared to be the same man who threw acid on her while she was walking her dog on March 28. Police said during the March attack, the woman was taken to a hospital for burns.

According to police, she called 911 in April — reporting that an unknown person was trying to open the door to her home. The woman said it appeared to be the same person from the March attack.

Later, on June 19, she reported a man broke into her home, poured a chemical on her and lit her on fire. According to Eugene police, the woman was able to put out the flames with a sandal and was treated for burn injuries.

While investigating the March attack, the woman reported a November 2021 incident during which an attacker threw a cup of glass shards on her while she was walking her dog. The woman sustained cuts and other minor injuries. Eugene police said the November incident was previously unreported.

Authorities said all the incidents are being investigated and noted the same suspect may be involved. The victim said the suspect made statements about her ethnicity during the March and June incidents.

The suspect is described as a white man between 17 to 20-years-old with dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a hoodie and dark-colored shoes. The victim noted the suspect may have freckles.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Glenn Gilhuber at 541-682-5569 and refer to case 22-04892 or 22-09739.