Suspect jumps in Columbia River after eluding officers

A view from the Port of Kalama along the Columbia River. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau arrested a man accused of eluding officers at high speeds Saturday before eventually jumping into the Columbia River in an attempt to escape.

Trevon Wade Gilliand, 23, was spotted by an officer in a stolen 1997 Subaru Legacy parked in a westbound lane of NE Cornfoot Road facing the opposite direction around 10:30 p.m. When Gilliand saw the approaching police car, he sped off.

The suspect was seen speeding northbound on the southbound lanes of NE 82nd Avenue through the NE Alderwood intersection toward NE Airport Way by an officer with another agency. The officer said Gilliand sped through at least one red light.

PPB Air Support tracked Gilliand and reported the vehicle traveling as high as 100 MPH while weaving in and out of traffic. The car then drove onto a pedestrian/bike path leading from NE Airport Way to NE Marine Drive. Gilliand drove down a gravel road near the riverbank and stopped.

“The PPB Air Support Unit reported seeing a subject exit the vehicle and begin to unload it,” PPB said in a release Sunday. “As patrol cars arrived in the area, the suspect fled on foot.”

Gilliand ran toward the riverbank and then jumped into the water, PPB said. He tried to swim toward the middle of the river but was eventually contacted by officers and he got out of the water. He was apprehended without further incident, according to PPB.

The water temperature was 42 degrees with 10-15 MPH winds at the time he jumped in and thus Gilliand was treated for possible hypothermia at a nearby hospital.

Gilliand was issued a citation for Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, and Reckless Driving.