Suspect shot by officer released from hospital, charged

Scene of where a suspected auto theft crashed a truck in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village in the early morning hours of May 22, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing charges after he was involved in a pursuit and shot by a Portland Police officer on Saturday morning.

Darrin R. Carr. (MCSO)

Police say 37-year-old Darrin R. Carr of Wood Village was in a stolen F350 when he drove in the direction of officers after they approached his vehicle near NE 158th Ave and NE Mason Street.

“The officers got out of their vehicle to investigate, and the suspect drove in the direction of the officers,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “An officer involved shooting took place.”

PPB said Carr then drove onto southbound I-205, then eastbound I-84. Spike strips were deployed, which flattened at least one tire on the pickup. The pursuit ended after Carr crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village at about 1:00 a.m.

He was released from the hospital on Thursday and is charged with Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (2 counts), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts), Attempting to Elude by Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.