Suspect shot by officers after allegedly stabbing girlfriend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people were hospitalized after a domestic violence situation devolved into a stand-off between the suspect and police — ending with shots fired.

Vancouver police responded to an apartment in the 2600 block of T Street late Sunday night after reports of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived at 11:15 p.m., they learned that a man had forced his way into an apartment and allegedly stabbed his girlfriend.

Police say several people inside the apartment had successfully gotten the man outside, where he then faced off against officers. After the man refused to drop his weapon — two officers fired their weapons.

The suspect was struck and quickly sent to a local hospital, along with the woman who was stabbed and three people who police say struggled with the man while still inside the apartment. There is no word on any of their current conditions.

The two officers involved have been placed on critical incident leave, per department protocol.

This is a developing story.