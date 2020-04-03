Suspect shot, killed by Lincoln City Police officers

It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect died after being shot by Lincoln City Police officers late Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Rite Aid Store located on Northwest Logan Road in Lincoln City around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the suspect was sent to a local hospital once they were shot, but died despite lifesaving efforts. No officers were injured.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard practice. They were not identified.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 is working to learn more.