PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is accused of shoving a 79-year-old man to the ground “for no reason,” in Portland’s Old Town on April 18, the Portland Police Bureau says.

Portland Police Officer David Baer told KOIN 6 that the victim was standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Everett Street at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday when 27-year-old woman Rebekah Arias shoved him “without any provocation.”

“Witnesses to the assault followed the suspect until officers arrived, and she was arrested,” Baer said.

PPB’s Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team Bike Squad shared footage of officers making the arrest to its Instagram page.

“Shoved a 79-year-old man down for no reason,” PPB’s Instagram post stated.

Arias was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a fourth-degree assault charge.

PPB said that the victim suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized due to the attack.