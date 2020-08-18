Suspect sought after 1 injured in N Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood Monday night, said Portland police.
Authorities heard reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. and officers were sent out to N Chautauqua Boulevard near N Lombard Street. While investigating, police learned that someone had been shot and was taken to the hospital in someone’s car.
After confirming that the victim was at a nearby hospital, police said that person’s injuries were serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.
At this time, police are still looking for the suspect.
Part of N Chautauqua Boulevard is closed between Lombard and Winchell as authorities investigate.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.