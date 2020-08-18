Suspect sought after 1 injured in N Portland shooting

The victim was left with serious injuries, said police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood Monday night, said Portland police.

Authorities heard reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. and officers were sent out to N Chautauqua Boulevard near N Lombard Street. While investigating, police learned that someone had been shot and was taken to the hospital in someone’s car.

After confirming that the victim was at a nearby hospital, police said that person’s injuries were serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

At this time, police are still looking for the suspect.

Part of N Chautauqua Boulevard is closed between Lombard and Winchell as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story.