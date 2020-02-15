Suspect sought after 3 banks robbed in 40 minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three banks were robbed in less than 40 minutes Friday afternoon in Portland, according to local police. Authorities are still trying to identify the suspect they believe is responsible for all three crimes.

The first robbery was reported at 1:52 p.m. said Portland police. The third happened at 2:29 p.m. Central Precinct officers were called out to the following locations after each robbery was reported:

400-block of NW Broadway

2000-block of W Burnside

0-block of NW 23rd Ave

During the robberies, the suspect passed a note to the teller, but did not display any weapons, said police. No injuries were reported from any of the robberies.

Police have not found the suspect, but have released photos taken from surveillance footage at each of the banks. While authorities believe one man is responsible for all three robberies, the suspect appears to be wearing different clothes in one of the robberies.

This man is suspected of robbing 3 Northwest Portland banks in 40 minutes, February 14, 2020 (PPB)

The suspect police are looking for was described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with an unshaven face. He was wearing a black knit beanie.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has stepped in to lead the investigation. Anyone with information on any of these robberies is asked to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.