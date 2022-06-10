PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search is on for a man suspected of trying to abduct a woman who was jogging in Portland’s South Tabor neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, a woman was jogging near Southeast 70th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street around 4:30 a.m. when she was approached by a man in a car. The suspect reportedly started asking her for directions — before pulling out a handgun and demanding the woman get inside his car.

Police say the suspect drove off once the woman ran away.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman hiding in a nearby bush. They searched the area but could not find the suspect.

PPB describes the suspect as a black man in his 30s-40s with a closely trimmed bread and was possibly wearing glasses. The victim told police he was “soft-spoken,” possibly in an attempt to get her to move closer to him.

The suspect’s car is reportedly an “older model” light green Subaru Outback wagon.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to check their footage from around that time to see if the suspect or his vehicle was spotted. PPB says the suspect may have been circling the blocks before approaching the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-153618.

KOIN 6 News’ Jami Seymore contributed to this report.