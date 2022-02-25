The woman was running along a trail with her dog at Mount Talbert Nature Park around 6 p.m. Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect remains at large after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in Happy Valley on Thursday night.

The woman was reportedly running along a trail with her dog around 6 p.m. at Mount Talbert Nature Park when she was attacked by the suspect shortly. Thankfully, the woman was able to defend herself and get away from the man.

Authorities describe the suspect as an unshaven, white male, approximately 5-foot-10 with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie with the letter “C” on it, a baseball cap, black sweatpants, sneakers, and either cloth or leather black gloves.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to the Happy Valley Police Department will be conducting enhanced patrols in the area.

Authorities are still searching for tips. Anyone that knows any information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference case #22-004576.