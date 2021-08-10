Suspect sought after deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian died from injuries sustained during a hit-and-run at the intersection of 33rd Avenue and Broadway Street in Northeast Portland early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The pedestrian – who has not yet been identified – was initially transported to a medical center, but did not survive, police said.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The PPB Major Crash Team and Forensic Evidence Division are currently investigating the crash, which is Portland’s 38th fatal traffic incident of 2021, according to PPB.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Phillip Maynard at 503.823.2216, or through email.