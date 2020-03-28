Suspect sought after dog shot, killed in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for the person or people responsible for killing a dog Friday afternoon in North Portland.

Authorities said a Chihuahua was being walked by its owner in the area of North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Willis Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Friday when a white sedan pulled up along side them and someone inside shot the dog. The victim told police that the suspect didn’t say anything before shooting, and drove away right after.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with the dog, which had “a possible gunshot wound.”

The small dog was taken to nearby animal hospital, but did not survive.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating the possibility that this incident was related to an incident last Friday, on March 20, when a person was shot with a pellet gun–that person was ultimately unharmed. During that incident, the shooter was reportedly in a white sedan as well.

The GVRT is asking for anyone who saw the incident or has information about it to contact them 503-823-4106 or email GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.