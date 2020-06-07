Suspect sought after homeless man assaulted in NW Portland

Police are looking for a man suspected of an assault who was wearing a red bandanna and black jacket on Saturday, May 30, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly assaulted a homeless man on Saturday, May 30, in Northwest Portland.

Authorities said the assault was reported to them through community partners who work with the unsheltered community and said the victim was a man suffering from houselessness. According to police, the man was attacked sometime during Saturday evening near the 200 Block of Northwest Everett Street while demonstrations were ongoing in the neighborhood.

The suspect was described as a white man who was wearing a black hoodie with a red bandanna that covered his face. Police said a second person was there who they believe intervened in the assault—that person was described as a white man who was wearing a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Portland Police’s Detective Division. People who want to remain anonymous can also submit information to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.